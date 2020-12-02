Turkey identified 31,923 more coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Wednesday.

The figure included 6,690 symptomatic cases, according to the data. The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 513,656.

As many as 4,821 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 414,141, while the death toll hit a record high with 193 fatalities, raising the overall toll to 14,129.

More than 183,600 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the said period, pushing the total to over 18.95 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,502, the data showed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.48 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 64.05 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 41.19 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

While the U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.