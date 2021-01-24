Armed pirates attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the West African coast, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one of them, officials said Sunday as Turkey launched efforts to recover the captured crew.

The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked Saturday morning 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe.

Turkey’s Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours. During the struggle, one crew member aboard died. It identified the victim as engineer Farman Ismayilov of Azerbaijan, the only non-Turkish crew member.

After kidnapping most of the crew, the pirates left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors aboard, state-run Anadolu news agency said. According to reports, the pirates disabled most of the ship’s systems, leaving only the navigation system for the remaining crew to find their way to port. The vessel is currently heading to Gabon’s Port-Gentil.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

Maritime security consultancy Dryad Global described the attack as “an exceptional incident for both its severity and distance from shore.” Last year, boardings in the waters off West Africa rose to 18 from 13 in 2019, the London-based firm added.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said he that had spoken to the senior officer remaining on the Mozart, Furkan Yaren, and that the morale and physical condition of the sailors aboard were good.

“We are continuing coordinated negotiations for the release” of the abducted sailors, he said. “The pirates have yet to make any response.”

The top diplomat also spoke to Osman Levent Karsan, the operator of the company that owns the ship and conveyed his condolences, emphasizing that necessary actions will be taken to rescue the crew as soon as possible and return them safely.

Later, Çavuşoğlu had a telephone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, and expressed his condolences for the crew member who was killed in the attack.

Turkish embassies in surrounding countries, including Nigeria, have been mobilized for the crew, diplomatic sources said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also spoken to Yaren twice, The Communications Directorate said in a statement, adding that Erdoğan issued orders for the recovery of the kidnapped crew.

Erdoğan received information that the ship was moving toward Gabon with three crew members, it said.

Closely following the process, Erdoğan instructed authorities regarding the rescue of the ship's personnel.

“The owners and operators of the M/V Mozart, which was hijacked at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea, have regretfully confirmed that one of its crew has been killed and others abducted,” Istanbul-based Boden Maritime said.

Company officials expressed condolences and support for the crew's families, it said.

They called for a sensitive approach to the rescue for the sake of crew members and underlined they were trying to solve the problem as soon as possible in the safest way.

The ship is expected to arrive at Gabon's Port-Gentil at 9 a.m. local time in Turkey.

The Mozart was attacked by pirates early Saturday while one crew member was killed and 15 others kidnapped from the ship that had a crew of 19.

Fifteen crew members moving from Lagos, Nigeria to Cape Town, South Africa were kidnapped, while three remained with the pirates, David Johnson, the head of the UK-based EOS Risk Group had said in the statement.

Mozart was attacked in the Gulf of Guinea, 160 kilometers (100 miles) off Sao Tome, he added.

A tape recording had been shared on Twitter and believed to be belonging to the captain of the ship says: "I don't know where I'm going. The pirates dismantled all cables, nothing is working. Only the navigator works. They gave me a route, I'm moving accordingly."

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.