Turkey registered more than 63,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Health Ministry has said.

The ministry reported 63,214 new cases, 157 related deaths, and 29,197 recoveries over the past day. As many as 406,796 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the spread of the infection, the country has administered more than 135.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

At least 57.06 million people have received the first dose, while nearly 51.84 million are fully vaccinated. Booster shots have also been given to more than 21 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.47 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 300,000 million cases reported worldwide, according to the United States-based Johns Hopkins University.