A total of 41,998 new coronavirus cases, including 1,508 symptomatic patients, were registered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases over 3.48 million.

The nationwide death toll reached 32,263 with 185 more daily fatalities.

As many as 22,674 more patients won the battle against the disease, raising the number of recoveries over 3.1 million.

More than 39.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 246,210 done since Saturday.

The latest figures showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,311.

Since Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 14.65 million vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

Over 8.21 million people have received their first doses, while more than 6.43 million have completed a two-dose course.

On March 1, Turkey started easing weekend curfews while continuing weeknight curfews to stem the virus' spread.

Currently, only CoronaVac, an inactive vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac is available for use. The Health Ministry plans to diversify the vaccines by acquiring from other companies abroad, while trials continue for locally-made vaccines.

The vaccination drive is one of the determining factors for Turkey’s ambition to "normalize" daily life. Last month, a gradual reopening was launched for some businesses, while nationwide curfews have been eased on a regional basis.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.75 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 125.74 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 71.26 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.