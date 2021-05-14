President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that Turkey will continue to remain cautious with its COVID-19 measures until the end of May but start easing restrictions from June onwards in a controlled manner.
The president said Friday in a press conference that the details of the controlled normalization process would be revealed on Monday following the end of the 17-day total lockdown.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
