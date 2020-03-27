Turkey will ground all international flights amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking in a news conference after Science Council meeting Friday, Erdoğan announced several new measures against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both private and public sectors will transition to flexible working schedule with minimal staff, he said.

In cities, social distancing will be applied in public transport, picnic spots, forests and archeological sites will be closed on weekends, the president said.

Pandemic councils will be formed in Turkey's 30 metropolitan municipalities to take additional precautions if necessary.

Meanwhile, in army, newly drafted soldiers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine during admission and dismissal.

Erdoğan also called called on Turkey's 83 million citizens to implement a "voluntary quarantine" and not to leave their homes unless for basic and emergency needs.

Earlier Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that country's total caseload of COVID-19 reached 5,698 and the death toll now stands at 92.

In recent weeks, Turkey has closed most public spaces, schools and universities, and restricted public transport. It also imposed a curfew over the weekend for people aged 65 or over and for those with chronic illnesses. In Istanbul, people aged 65 or over with no financial means will receive home-delivered food packages, Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said Friday. The campaign, starting on Monday, covers nearly 50,000 people and will last for six weeks.

Stalls at local bazaars and marketplaces have to keep at least 3 meters of distance between each other and are not allowed to sell nonessential items, including clothing, the Interior Ministry announced late Thursday. All food must be sold packaged.

In some cities and towns, police officers started thermal screening for people arriving from out of town at checkpoints. In a bid to raise awareness, traffic lights in most cities now flash with messages urging people to stay home.

Authorities also plan to ramp up the number of tests to more than 10,000 in the coming days. Test kits giving fast results enable health care staff to get results in one and a half hours. Turkey’s ultimate aim is to carry out 50,000 tests per day.