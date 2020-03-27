Turkey to limit intercity bus travel to essential trips only starting Friday night in a bid to curb coronavirus spread, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

"Apart from force majeure cases, we are restricting bus travel. We will check all those traveling in private cars and planes. Screenings are being done in many cities," Soylu told broadcaster NTV in an interview.

The minister also said a total of 12 townships and villages across Turkey were placed under quarantine as part of coronavirus measures.

Soylu said the Interior Ministry banned walks and fishing along the seashore and beaches, as well as jogging in forests and parks on weekends, adding that local governors could decide to extend the decision to weekdays.

Speaking on social distancing practices in Turkey, Soylu said that according to the ministry findings, 80% of life has stopped at the moment.

"While 10 million people commuted with public transportation per day, now it is nearly 10% (of that figure)," Soylu said, likely referring to Istanbul.

Some 2,069 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Turkey in the last 24 hours, while 17 more people died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday.

The country's total caseload reached 5,698 and the death toll now stands at 92.