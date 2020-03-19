LIVE — Health Minister Koca: Turkey has conducted more than 10,000 tests for coronavirus so far. Fast diagnosis kits brought in from China will be available in all provinces as of tomorrow; we aim to conduct 15,000 tests daily.
