Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll has risen by 26, with new cases remaining below 1,000, Health Minister Koca announced Saturday.

New confirmed cases stood at 983, with 39,230 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of total tests to above 2 million.

Currently, there have been a total of 163,103 confirmed cases in the country, with 126,984 of these having recovered, Koca said while urging the public to abide by hygiene rules and controlled social interactions.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) stands at 649, while the number of intubated patients has reached 308. The number of total deaths has reached 4,515.