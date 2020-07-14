Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 for the first time in over a month with 992 new patients registered in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Tuesday.

"We are below 1,000 again. (For) the first time in 33 days. The number of new cases that was 987 on June 11, increased to 1,195 the next day. We don't know (what will happen) tomorrow right now. What we know is that we will see the results of the measures we are taking in about seven days," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The country's coronavirus death toll increased by 20, reaching 5,402.

Meanwhile, 1,049 more COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 196,720.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 577,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 13.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 7.79 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.