Some 1,467 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Turkey, bringing the total caseload to over 181,000, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.

"No surprises, we are well within the expected range (of infection rate). But not crossing this (range) is up to you," Koca told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the country's Coronavirus Science Board.

Turkey currently ranks 47th worldwide in death rate with 57 fatalities per million, Koca said as the death toll hit 4,842 with 17 new fatalities.

Around 92% of the deceased in Turkey were within risk groups more susceptible to the coronavirus, he added.

Koca has stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue following measures like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the infection rate does not spike.

The Coronavirus Science Board has advised face masks in public places be made compulsory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa, he added.

Turkey is seeing an upward trend in the daily number of infections after cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums were allowed reopen; inter-city travel restrictions were lifted and stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young were eased at the beginning of June.

The daily number of infections has climbed to around 1,500 in the past five days after hovering around 800-900 the week before.

The total number of recoveries from the disease have reached 154,640, while 745 patients remain in intensive care units, Koca said.