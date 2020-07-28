Turkey’s daily coronavirus death toll on Tuesday dropped to 15 for the first time in a month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

That brings the total number of fatalities from the disease to 5,645, Koca said, as he announced the country's daily coronavirus figures on Twitter.

Citing the Health Ministry data, Koca said a total of 963 people contracted COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 227,982.

Turkey confirmed 1,092 more recoveries from the disease, bringing the tally to 211,561.

Healthcare professionals conducted more than 47,400 tests for the virus since Monday, raising the total count to over 4.66 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed some 655,300 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The U.S., Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 16.54 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 9.61 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.