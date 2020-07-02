Turkish Health Ministry Thursday disclosed data on coronavirus outbreak for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the ministry's data, half of the cases in the country ave struck in Istanbul, which has seen close to 110,000 cases.

Released in both Turkish and English, the report describes the ongoing situation that developed in Turkey from the onset of the pandemic in March to June 28.

The report states that there are about 200,000 coronavirus patients in Turkey, more than 105,000 of whom have been hospitalized. It is also detailed that 21% of hospitalizations took place between the dates of June 1 and June 28, adding that 93.4% of hospitalized patients had been discharged from hospital.

The ministry said that the death rate of the COVID-19 cases in Turkey currently stands at 2.57%.

One of the most eye-catching parts of the report was the high number of cases in the country's economic capital Istanbul. It is stated that 700 of every 100.000 people have been infected with the virus within the city.

Istanbul is followed by the eastern Marmara region, which has almost 22,000 cases of the virus. The least number of cases. however, were in the Mediterranean region and the central Anatolia.

The report stated that 48% of the cases were women while 52% were men. 7.3% of the cases were determined among children under the age of 15, while 2.6% of cases were found in seniors over the age of 80. The majority of the cases, however, were among those between the ages of 25-49.

Most coronavirus-related deaths, however, were suffered by those above the age of 80, at 26%. It is followed by those between the ages of 65-79, at 13%.

The report also reveals that men have a higher rate of deaths, at 62%. More than half of the overall deaths were also recorded in Istanbul.