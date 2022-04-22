Doctors of the World, a Turkish nongovernmental organization based in Istanbul, reached out to Ukrainian refugees who took shelter in Moldova. The charity started the delivery of humanitarian aid packages consisting of hygiene and health kits for 2,000 people this week.

The charity joins others in giving a helping hand to Ukrainian citizens who fled the Russia-Ukraine conflict into neighboring countries.

The Turkish organization is active in several countries and is known for its humanitarian aid work in Syria, another country scarred by an ongoing conflict. In cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) which is already on the field in Ukraine and other countries to help the displaced, the charity aims to address the needs of women, children and the elderly. They are among the most vulnerable groups in the ongoing conflict.

Moldova, though among the poorest countries in Europe, opened its doors for some 420,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, a large number compared to its population of only 2.6 million people.

Hakan Bilgin, founding president of Doctors of the World, led a team to Moldova to examine the needs of Ukrainian refugees recently. Bilgin says the number of people with chronic illnesses who fled the conflict in Ukraine and took shelter in Moldova was high and Moldova is in dire need of addressing its humanitarian needs.

“People did not think about their health condition or conditions in the countries they were fleeing into. They were trying to survive. Among them are people who still need treatment for their prevailing diseases. Moldova’s health care system cannot bear this burden. Our association cooperates with the Turkish Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations to help them. Tapping into our experience of cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent in Syria’s Afrin and Idlib, we launched joint work in Moldova. We are both working for emergency response and for improving health care capacity in Moldova,” he said.