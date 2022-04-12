Turkish charities continue their humanitarian work in the scope of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) on Tuesday delivered food packages to 1,000 families in southeastern Africa's Malawi as part of its Ramadan campaign.

Water wells have also been drilled in four regions in the country, and these wells were powered by solar energy, said Lütfullah Sarıgül, a Diyanet official.

Ramadan, defined as a month of charity in Islam, is a time for Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to mobilize to boost humanitarian aid to disadvantaged communities around the world. The aid ranges from food deliveries to iftar dinners for the Muslim faithful to break their fast, as well as clothing aid. Charities' activities span the globe but mostly focus on Africa, disaster-hit areas and countries plagued by conflicts and deep-entrenched poverty.

Malawi is highly dependent on agriculture, but the World Food Programme (WFP) says it is also highly vulnerable to the effects of climate-related shocks, threatening the income of families, especially in rural areas where livelihoods depend on small parcels of densely cultivated land.