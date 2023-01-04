The Council of Ministers of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) announced Wednesday the decision to prohibit the selling and distribution of plastic bags through promotions and campaigns starting from June 1, 2023.

The decision, which aims to reduce waste in order to protect the environment and completely put an end to the usage of plastic bags, after six months, was published in the Official Gazette of the TRNC.

The final decision, based on environmental law, is aimed to prevent the selling of plastic bags in the markets and to minimize their consumption overall.

The prohibition for the usage of plastic bags, which have been sold for TL 0.25 since 2018, will come into force at the beginning of June, after the Ministry of Tourism and Environment will begin supervision over workplaces, especially markets and stores, to ensure the implementation of the decision.

While the tiny, handless nylon bags usually used for storing fruits and vegetables will be exempted from the decision, those who do not comply with the general ban can be reported to the "Alo 123" environmental complaint line.

The usage of plastic bags dropped by 60-70% since Dec. 1, 2018, when the payment was introduced in the country.

Meanwhile, the last ban decision of the Council of Ministers regarding plastic bags received support from many citizens while few criticized the decision as well.

The supporters of the decision usually display the protection of the environment as the main reason behind the support, while the critics argue plastic bags are quite practical for shopping.

Sevil Beştaş, who went shopping, opined that the decision was appropriate to protect the environment. "The bags are flying around. This time, I used a nylon bag because it was a gift. I usually go shopping with my cloth bag. We have cloth bags, we use them. It would be great," she said.

On the contrary, Hüseyin Izler criticized the decision, arguing that banning plastic bags is acceptable, however, there is no practical alternative solution for the problem. "The cashier wanted to give me a big bag a while ago, but I didn't buy it, but should I put the items I bought in my pocket? They need to find a solution," he suggested.