A man faces criminal charges of causing manslaughter by negligence after his father died of complications from COVID-19, the Hürriyet newspaper reported on Wednesday. The man’s brother claimed he failed to protect the father the accused lived with.

In his complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara, Y.B. asked for an investigation into the actions of his 66-year-old brother, which may have caused the death of their 88-year-old father A.B. The accused, identified as Ö.B., fell ill with COVID-19 in January. Y.B. found out about it when their sister called him and sought help, telling him that she, her father and Ö.B. were exhibiting coronavirus symptoms. The father and daughter were hospitalized, a few days before Ö.B. was taken to the hospital when his health worsened. The father died in April. The two siblings recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

Y.B. said in his complaint that his brother was chiefly responsible for his father’s illness as he preferred to continue staying with his father though he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and shunned all measures to protect him.