Over 3,000 Turkish nationals arriving from Europe and other countries will be placed under quarantine in Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

According to Çavuşoğlu, 3,614 Turkish citizens in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have applied to return to Turkey so far.

The minister said the citizens were planned to be brought back by Tuesday at midnight on 34 different flights.

According to Çavuşoğlu, all 3,614 will be placed in quarantine under the supervision of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkey on Monday imposed flight bans on six more countries including the U.K. and the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of countries to 20.

Hours after announcing the flight bans, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 47.

All of the 29 new cases were directly or indirectly in contact with the United States, the Middle East or Europe, including three who returned from Umrah in Saudi Arabia, Koca said on Twitter.

As Ankara ramped up measures to curb the outbreak, the Interior Ministry ordered the nationwide closure of almost all places of social gathering, including cafes, cinemas, gyms and wedding halls. The ministry earlier ordered all bars, discos and nightclubs in all provinces to be closed as well.

The country’s top religious authority, the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), announced a ban on prayer gatherings, including Friday prayers, while leaving the mosques open to people who want to perform daily prayers.

The government had previously closed schools for two weeks starting on March 16, while universities were closed for three weeks.