Turkish police arrested at least 33 suspects with links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the organization behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

In a statement, prosecutors in the metropolis Istanbul said arrest warrants were issued for 52 suspects, including active duty and dismissed personnel, as part of a probe into the terrorist group’s infiltration into the military.

Police arrested 33 suspects in Istanbul-based counterterrorism operations conducted simultaneously in 17 provinces. The suspects are accused of communicating with senior FETÖ members via payphones or fixed lines.

Turkey on Friday nabbed seven FETÖ suspects trying to flee into Greece.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, that left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Recently, on June 4, a Turkish court charged a Gülen family member of "managing an armed terrorist organization" after he was captured abroad.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.