The garden of the Ankara headquarters of the Turkish Presidency’s State Archives is also home to an animal shelter, the institution’s head Uğur Ünal told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

According to Ünal, stray puppies that settled in the State Archives’ garden now have their own shelter especially set up for them.

Now home to a dog and her seven puppies, the newly-built shelter is also a haven for the animals as their needs, such as vaccination and nutrition, are taken care of.

Ünal told AA that the mother dog had just arrived at the State Archives headquarters and had given birth to puppies on the premises.

Underlining that the shelter also ensured that the animals were not seen as a threat, referring to the recent debate in Turkey about stray dogs and safety.

“We are happy that we have averted any possible dangers to people living in this area, and that we have prevented these animals from being perceived as a threat,” he added.

The official also gave a historical example of the Turkish nation's love of animals, mentioning the Ottoman Empire's rulings that banned loading more weight onto horses and mules and fines for harming animals.

Ünal also added that, within the scope of the Zero Waste Project of Turkey, all leftovers from the dining hall in the institution are provided to the animals.

The official further underlined that April 4 is World Stray Animals Day, and the State Archives’ efforts may set an example for other state institutions to follow.

With regards to the stray animals' debate in Turkey, Ünal repeated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks, which said “We should prevent these stray animals from harming people, and prevent people from harming stray animals.”

A recent survey conducted by Turkey’s Interior Ministry has revealed that the majority in Turkey do not find stray animals dangerous. According to the survey, only 34.3% of the Turkish population see stray animals as a threat while 45.1% do not find them dangerous. The survey also revealed that attacks by stray animals were rare. When asked whether stray animals had ever attacked them, 61.8% of the participants answered "no."

Participants were asked if stray animals should be left where they are or taken to shelters in the survey. Some 39.3% said they should be taken to shelters, while 45.1% said they should be left where they are.

Some people believe that hunger and people's actions drive stray animals toward aggression, while others see human beings as superior to all other living things and argue that the protection of human life should take priority.

Turkey has been seeking a solution to the problem of stray dogs on the streets for many years. Dogs that are not neutered are one of the main reasons for the rising dog population on the street. It is much easier to adopt a dog in Turkey compared to many other countries. Even dogs that were classified as “dangerous breeds” could be easily adopted before the regulation on dangerous breeds came into force in January.

Dogs often bought from pet shops are left in mountainous areas and places far from city centers when their owners are unable to provide adequate care. This situation is also exacerbated in resort areas such as Istanbul's holiday resort district of Silivri. People buy dogs as puppies at the beginning of summer and leave them somewhere at the end of the season. Unable to find the required care, these dogs eventually adapt to street life.