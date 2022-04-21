A group of university students from a cave explorers’ club made the day of children undergoing treatment at a hospital in northwestern Turkey. Rappeling down the facade of the hospital at Uludağ University in the province of Bursa, volunteers donning Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman costumes delivered gifts to children in each room.

“Sister is falling!” one child shouted when he saw Nur Korkmaz, the medical school senior told reporters while describing her surprise encounter with a patient. Korkmaz was among the students who climbed down the building to the children’s clinic in the stunt on Thursday preceding Saturday’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. “It is a pleasing feeling, something you cannot describe, when you see children beaming when you speak to them,” she told Demirören News Agency (DHA).

View of volunteers climbing down the building, in Bursa, northwestern Turkey, Apr. 21, 2022. (İHA PHOTO)

The event, sponsored by local electric utility UEDAŞ, is a chance for children to experience a day dedicated to them. “Reaching out to the children who cannot leave their hospital room even for a special occasion makes us feel good,” Korkmaz says.

Mehmet Mustafa Erdoğan, a 13-years-old boy, said he has been at the hospital for the past three days and was astonished when he saw “an elder brother” appear at his window to hand him a gift, a wristwatch he can also paint himself.