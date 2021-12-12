Veterinary physicians in eastern Turkey’s Van province have given a walker to a fox found paralyzed, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the fox was hit by a car, resulting in irreparable damage to its hind legs.

After quickly adapting to the walker, the fox can now freely roam around the Van Yüzüncı Yıl University grounds where the vets treated it.

Professor Lokman Aslan told IHA that drivers must be very careful, especially driving in rural areas.

“An animal might come in their path any moment,” he said.

Aslan also stated that they release animals who can survive on their own into the wild but that they keep and take care of animals that require special treatment.

“We will look after it as long as it lives,” he said, referring to the fox that has found a new life on the walker.