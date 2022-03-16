Ten Ukrainian nationals, including six children, found a shelter some 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles) from their home thanks to a retired teacher. Fleeing war in their country, these Ukrainians are the guests of Miyase Tanık in the southern Turkish province of Adana.

Tanık is the mother of Mehmet Elibal, a Turkish man living in Konotop, a city in northeastern Ukraine that is now controlled by Russia. Elibal decided to return home when the war broke out last month. When he saw that his neighbors and friends had no place to go, he asked his mother if he could bring them to Adana with him. Tanık gladly accepted the request.

Through a recently opened humanitarian corridor and after a journey by land that took five days, Elibal and 10 Ukrainian nationals reached Adana.

Tanık told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that her son, who works in software sector, has been in Ukraine since 2009. Elibal, divorced from his Ukrainian wife, has been living with his 5-year-old son.

“I was worried about them when the war began. I was in contact with the Foreign Ministry and appealed to them to evacuate him and my grandson. Finally, the humanitarian corridor opened on March 11,” she said. She is now hosting five mothers and their children from Ukraine. “I am pleased to host them here. I hope they will feel comfortable here, at least until the war ends. I hope it will be over soon,” she said. Mehmet Elibal is grateful to his mother as she “did not hesitate a moment to host these people.”

“They had no place to go in Europe. They could have gone to Polish or Romanian border but had no acquaintances in European countries,” he said.

42-year-old Natalia Preyatko is among Tanık’s Ukrainian guests, along with her daughter Maria. “I had to leave my husband and relatives behind,” she said. Men in Ukraine mostly volunteered to fight against Russia while women and children left the country, often traveling to Europe. “The situation is very bad in my country. I hope it ends soon,” she says.

Tatiana Yaromko, who took shelter with the Turkish family with her two children, says her country was “under fire.” “They fire at houses, they fire everywhere, even hospitals. It is horrible. We appreciate Turkey for opening its doors,” she said.