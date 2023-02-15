Adıyaman, which is among the provinces worst hit by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, the sensitivity and respect of a journalist toward the Turkish flag touched people on social media as they lauded his exemplary gesture even in the testing times of catastrophe.

Journalist Mahmut Ibrahimoğlu, who went to Adıyaman to support the search and rescue operations, noticed the Turkish flag lying in the mounds of concrete, which he managed to pull out and expressed his patriotism while kissing the flag. His gesture garnered massive appreciation on social media.

Describing those moments to Ihlas News Agency (IHA), Ibrahimoğlu shared he went from Şırnak to the Besni district of Adıyaman to support the search and rescue efforts when he saw a dusty Turkish flag in the rubble. He cleaned the dust on it and kept it safe so that he could hang it in his house later.

Mentioning that he was voluntarily helping the rescue operations in Adıyaman, Ibrahimoğlu said: "After hearing about the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, we voluntarily set out from Şırnak's Cizre and Silopi districts to help our citizens and to distribute aid among the earthquake victims in the rubble."

Expressing love for his country, the journalist said: "The Turkish flag will live forever. May God never make us witness such disasters again in these testing times of catastrophe and never make us see the same agony and pain ever again."