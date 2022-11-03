The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, in charge of water management, aims to cut down water waste, one of the sources of water shortages.

The ministry’s Directorate of Water Management said in a statement earlier this week that it was taking new steps on the issue, including educating the public and awareness campaigns targeting everyone, from housewives and students to farmers and industrialists. Separately, the directorate aims to boost the recycling rate of wastewater and says Türkiye has 7.2 billion cubic meters of treated wastewater potential and 44% can be reused.

Water use dominates the agenda of Türkiye at a time of climate change that parches bodies of water. Figures show water loss, one of the factors contributing to the challenge, averages 33.5% in Türkiye. Water loss refers to leaks and other elements in malfunctioning, insufficient water grids and pipes. The country seeks to decrease this rate to at least 25%.

The ministry says irresponsible individual use of water means 93 liters of water waste per person in Türkiye daily. It already broadcasts public service announcements urging the citizens to cut back the unnecessary use, like leaving the water running while brushing their teeth. New campaigns will focus on two groups: women and children who are viewed as top water users.

Elsewhere, a “Water Efficiency” campaign will concentrate on awareness among farmers, promoting responsible irrigation and adapting to new technologies to reduce excessive water use in agriculture. The government also plans to introduce new water bills to promote better use, which will encourage less consumption and offer low prices for users with fixed monthly consumption.

The directorate runs a project for recycling used water and determined that 3.3 billion cubic meters of water can be recycled annually from agricultural irrigation, while another 378 million cubic meters can be recycled after industrial use. Some 65% of recycled water can be used in agricultural irrigation yearly, according to projections.