Ahiska Turkish women, who came to Türkiye with their families seeking temporary protection from the Ukraine-Russia war, are becoming settled in the accommodation center in Elazığ. Some 500 women among them receive vocational training in workshops and learn clothing technologies, carpet weaving and hairdressing courses five days a week.

The Ahiska Turks, who were evacuated from Ukraine with the initiatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continue their lives in peace and security with the facilities provided by the state in the Aşağı Demirtaş Temporary Accommodation Center under the coordination of the Elazığ Governorship.

One of the trainees, Fatma Mirseliyeva, mother of four, expressed her gratitude to Türkiye and thanked the course "for making possibilities for her to contribute to her family."

Azize Çağalova, a mother of five, was also thankful to Türkiye for these opportunities. She said: "Such opportunities are a hope for our survival. Our teachers are taking good care of us. God bless them. We feel at home," she shared.

Şenay Kılıç, a master trainer at the Public Education Center, also stated that their aim is to make Ahiska Turkish women gain professional skills.

Sedat Şeflek, deputy manager of Aşağı Demirtaş Temporary Accommodation Center, pointed out that the state has been carrying out serious studies for Ahiska Turks since May.

Such vocational courses are offered to accustom them to life in Türkiye and to enable them to benefit from job opportunities. Those who complete their training are given certificates and are provided with employment in various business lines, Şeflek added.