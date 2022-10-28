As part of its awareness-raising efforts to discourage the use of dangerous substances, including alcohol, tobacco, and narcotics, the Health Ministry will insert "warning" advertisements into social networking sites, websites, and movies watched by the target population.

The Turkish Presidency's 2023 Annual Program states that the effectiveness of initiatives in this area would be frequently evaluated and that access to health services to fight addiction will be easier.

The number of facilities offering counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation services will rise, and so will the quality of the services offered to ensure that people with addictions have easy access to these services.

A purification unit with beds for people of all age groups will be opened. Smoking Cessation Polyclinics (SBP) will be increased, and the continuity of pharmaceutical therapy will be guaranteed.

There will be an increase in the number of specialized treatment facilities in four provinces (names not provided) where mandatory treatment choices can be made and the effectiveness of those facilities will be put into practice.

The fight against the use of dangerous substances like alcohol, tobacco, and narcotics will be promoted through awareness-raising events and printed materials like pamphlets and posters explaining the harmful side- effects of addiction.

Following this, pop-up windows containing images and videos on the issue will be placed on the most popular and visited websites on the social networking sites used by the target demographic, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Health and the Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK).

Additionally, there will be a Global Adult Tobacco survey for adults over the age of 15 and a Global Youth Tobacco survey for kids between the ages of 13 and 15. Training exercises will be conducted through recurring scientific studies to put the Strategic Communication Document on Combating Addiction into action. The effectiveness of programs to fight addiction and the prevalence of drug use in society will be evaluated.