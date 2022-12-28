People anxiously wait for snowfall and New Year all year in Türkiye. Sometimes Ski Centers even resort to "artificial snowfall" in case of delay. However, those who want to enjoy New Year in ski resorts must make early reservations for New Year's Eve.

Climate change has certainly brought many challenges to the fore and has heavily affected the country's ski resorts since major winter tourist attractions haven't been able to start their business yet because of delayed snowfall. However, Türkiye is still positive and excepts a heavy snowfall to welcome the New Year and cater to public demands.

In the Palandöken Ski Center, which is about 3,176 meters (10,419.95 feet) above sea level in Erzurum, "artificial snowfall" and "snow storage" methods were put to use because of delayed snowfall this year. Using the system implemented in the Alps, the occupancy rate of the hotels in Palandöken, which is the first ski resort to open the season in Türkiye, reached 90% before New Year.

Hotel customers will enter 2023 with a live concert, fireworks display and torch skiing event.

The occupancy rate of the hotels in Erciyes Ski Center, one of the important centers of winter tourism in Kayseri, reached 92%. Domestic and foreign tourists enjoy skiing in the center, where the snow thickness reaches 50 centimeters (19.69 inches). The season opened four days ago. On New Year's Eve, the hotels in the region, which are expected to run at their full capacity, will entertain their guests with various interesting activities.

Meanwhile, in Kartalkaya Ski Center, which is located at the summit of the Köroğlu Mountains in Bolu at an altitude of 2,200 meters, three out of five hotels did not open during the season due to low snowfall while two other hotels welcomed their guests by filling their runways with "artificial snowfall."

Speaking of Kartepe Ski Center, the summit of Samanlı Mountains in Kocaeli did not receive enough snow this year. Hence,11 ski tracks could not be activated in the region. Kartepe Ski Center Track Manager Taner Tamer said: "Due to low snowfall, our ski facilities in Kartepe are closed at the moment. However, our reservations are open and vacationers who usually come here are waiting to enjoy the ski activities that we offer."

Uludağ, which is one of the important centers of winter tourism in Bursa, had planned to open its Ski center on Dec.15. but could not follow the schedule because of no snowfall. This made holidaymakers cancel their plans.

Merga Bütan Ski Center in Hakkari awaits ski lovers with its 4-star hotel, chairlift system and track areas to be put into service. In the ski center at an altitude of 2,800 meters, the snow thickness has reached only 20 centimeters this year and the center will open the season with snowfall.

Saklıkent Ski Center, known as "The Uludağ of Antalya," is expected to receive the first snow of the year. In Saklıkent, 47 kilometers (29.2 miles) from the city center on the Beydağları, accommodation services are offered besides hotels, pensions and rental houses. "New Year's Eve is celebrated differently at the summit of Antalya. This year, the snowfall is late. But we have a week ahead of us. We will open our tracks with a good snowfall," said the hotel manager Cuma Özaydın.

Similarly, Salda Ski Center in Eşeler Plateau, within the borders of Burdur's Yeşilova district, has not received snowfall yet, thus no preparations were made for New Year's Eve. The ski center, at an altitude of 2,079 meters, has a chair lift line of 8,860 meters and five tracks with lengths varying between 1,000 and 1,500 meters.

The hotels in Cebiltepe Ski Center, which is located in the Scots Pine forests in the Sarıkamış district of Kars, have completed their preparations for the New Year. At the summit of Cibiltepe, which is 2,634 meters high, the snow thickness reached 30 centimeters. On the second stage tracks, the snow thickness reached 20 centimeters. It was reported that cancellations were experienced because of the lack of snow in the ski resort, where the reservation rate before the New Year reached 50%.

The occupancy rate of Zigana Ski Center, the pearl of winter tourism in the Eastern Black Sea Region, has reached 90%. Snow is expected in the center on New Year's Eve where there are no signs of snow yet. On the other hand, Trabzon's Uzungöl Tourism Center and Rize's Ayder Plateau, which do not have ski facilities, are among the most preferred places in the region for winter tourism. Reservations for New Year's Eve in both centers exceeded 90% till now.

There has not been enough snowfall in Ilgaz Mountain Ski Center between Kastamonu and Çankırı this year. For this reason, the ski season could not be opened in the region. It has been reported that the new season will start with the snow thickness reaching 80 centimeters gradually. The different lengths of tracks at Ilgaz Ski Center and Ilgaz 2-Yurduntepe Ski Center offer ski lovers an amusing winter holiday. Ilgaz Mountain is 40 kilometers from Kastamonu and 200 kilometers from Ankara.