South Sudan, plagued by instability and security challenges, is receiving humanitarian support from Türkiye. The Turkish Embassy recently donated a trove of agricultural tools specifically for farmers in Jamjang, an area in northern South Sudan that is home to a large refugee population.

Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf shared that the initiative was born after a visit to Jamjang, where Turkish officials witnessed firsthand that the farmers were in "dire need of equipment.”

The embassy, supported by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), procured a range of essential equipment that was handed over at a ceremony in the capital Juba on Wednesday.

Dut Akol Kuol, a senior official at South Sudan’s Commission for Refugee Affairs, said the Turkish initiative "will change the lives of refugees." "This gives them a crucial source of livelihood,” he added.

"The Turkish government has done a lot for South Sudan, and especially the ambassador who is making continuous efforts to help South Sudanese communities and refugees,” he underscored.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out a range of humanitarian activities in South Sudan throughout the year, including renovating and upgrading equipment at schools and orphanages, empowering women through training and food distribution drives that catered to thousands of people.