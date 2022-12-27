The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released a survey on Türkiye’s “Building and Dwelling Characteristics” on Tuesday. Figures in the survey from 2021 point out that most of the population live in two-storey buildings and in four-room houses. More than 60% of households have also been found to be homeowners.

An urbanization drive dating back to the 1950s changed the face of big cities, from Istanbul to the capital Ankara, with taller buildings and notorious shanty towns rising in the cities. Yet, TurkStat’s figures show a portion of the household population (17.3% to be exact) still live in two-storey buildings. Another 14.4% of households reside in dwellings inside five-storey buildings, which have long been standard housing in most places, up until the 2000s, before the rising trend of taller buildings. The proportion of households residing in buildings with 10 or more floors was only 9.5% according to TurkStat figures.

Figures indicate that more than half of the households living in buildings with three or more floors lived without elevators.

Figures also suggest that 47.4% of households resided in buildings constructed in 2001 and later. Türkiye has reformed its construction standards after a 1999 earthquake that killed thousands in the northwest. It also launched an “urban transformation” drive to replace old, decrepit buildings with new ones, in a bid to protect against the fallout of any future disaster.

Some 47.5% of households resided in dwellings with four rooms, according to the figures, while more than 59% of households used natural gas for heating.