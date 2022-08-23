An organization is teaching Turkish to a group of Ukrainian children who arrived in the western Turkish province of Izmir with their families following Russia's war on Ukraine.

Salome Derme, a Ukrainian foreign language instructor at an educational institution in Izmir, established the Eurasian Leader Women's Culture and Social Assistance Association to assist Ukrainian women and children who arrived in the city following the Feb. 24 war between Russia and Ukraine. Members of the organization, who planned projects to help Ukrainian women and children integrate more quickly into Turkish society, began providing Turkish education to 20 youngsters aged 5 to 9 as part of their rehabilitation effort.

Salome Derme, head of the association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Ukrainians had difficulty following Russia's attacks and that Türkiye took care of them at their greatest time of need. Derme emphasized the need to learn Turkish for children, pointing out that youngsters who fled their homes due to the war face major difficulty being integrated into a new community. "We are overjoyed when children greet us in Turkish. They can say their names now that they know the letters. It is really tough to forget the pain, yet, if they have a good time here, they forget some of the distress," she said. "Our goal is to alleviate their suffering and give them hope," Derme added.

Ayşegül Kaplan, a volunteer trainer, noted that they witnessed children studying Turkish contributing to their rehabilitation and that their self-confidence rose day by day." 7-year-old Ilyas Lisov, who came to Izmir with his family three months ago, said that he will go to school and play games with his friends. Masha Nosava also said that she will go to the second grade and she likes to learn Turkish.