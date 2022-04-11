A group of Ukrainian nationals who fled the conflict in their country organized a cleaning-up campaign in Antalya, the Mediterranean Turkish province where they took shelter.

Katerina Semerich, 24, who was among 30 Ukrainians joining the effort to clean a forest from waste left behind by picnickers, shared a photo of their campaign.

“We wanted to thank Turkey and its people for their support and hospitality and remind fellow Ukrainians that we were here only as guests so we should treat the natives here with respect,” she said in a social media post.

Turkey is among the primary destinations desperate Ukrainian citizens fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict travel to. Antalya, already home to a sizable expat community both from Ukraine and Russia, has seen an influx of Ukrainians since the conflict erupted in February.