New guidelines from the Turkish Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office have called for ending the use of popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram for formal correspondence for public sector employees.

The Office drafted a guide to reduce security risks in information technologies employed by public agencies. The guide advises authorities to opt instead for locally made applications with servers in control of the agency or with servers located inside Turkey for corporate communications. Public sector employees are free to use WhatsApp and Telegram for their personal correspondence, the office said.

The guide recommends refraining from mobile apps for the exchange of confidential data and communications, excluding locally made apps developed by public agencies authorized to develop encrypted messaging apps. It also includes a “blacklist” and “white list” which respectively lists apps suitable and unsuitable for correspondence.

The office also advised a multi-layered security analysis for incoming emails from outside sources.

Ali Taha Koç, head of the Digital Transformation Office, said they drafted guidelines after about one year of work and an assessment of 2,660 opinions by experts. “The guide will help to promote the use of local and national cybersecurity products and solutions to help our production power and pave the way for technology which can compete with other countries in cybersecurity,” he said.