For the living or dead, winter is a tough time in Türkiye’s Erzurum, one of the coldest places in the country. The eastern province stocks up on salt for its icy roads and gets heavy equipment ready to clear the way in case of snowfall. In the province’s main cemetery, in the meantime, crews are working tirelessly to ensure proper burials.

As shoveling the soil is almost impossible in the province where temperatures sometimes drop below minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), local municipality’s crews get the job done in the warmer days of November. With the assistance of bulldozers, they have so far dug up 920 plots and will excavate more, until December, when the freezing temperatures set in.

Erzurum Mayor Mehmet Sekmen told Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Friday that it is a common practice for them as heavy snowfall reaches depths of a meter in some places and soil freezes during the winter, which complicates burials. “We don’t know when or how many people will die of course but having their plots ready is a great relief. Otherwise, you can’t bury them easily in winter,” he said. Sekmen said the readily dug plots are not the only service offered to citizens seeking to bid a comfortable farewell to their loved ones as they also provide "condolence tents" for the next of kin, referring to traditional Turkish gathering places where people extend their condolences to the family of the deceased. “We don’t give much trouble to our citizens. We only ask for an official report of death and we handle the rest for them,” he said.