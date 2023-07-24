In response to escalating urban issues that metropolitan cities have been facing, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has announced a groundbreaking project to alleviate the strain, with a primary focus on Istanbul. The initiative, currently in the preparatory phase, is set to introduce a special incentive model designed to encourage reverse migration and address the challenges of rapidly growing urban centers.

Under the proposed project, retirees and citizens planning to return to their hometowns will be at the core of the endeavor. The comprehensive plan includes various incentives to facilitate permanent relocation, such as moving aids for those eager to settle back in their hometowns, electricity and water discounts for a specified period in Anatolian provinces, and long-term, low-interest loans for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The AK Party's Strategy Board, responsible for defining election-related strategies and discussions, had recently addressed the critical issues affecting Istanbul, identifying priorities such as urban transformation, the plight of illegal immigrants, stray animals, traffic congestion, rising rents, soaring living costs, concerns among taxi drivers and criminal activities in certain neighborhoods.

As the project gains momentum, both the ministries and the governorship of Istanbul have begun implementing recommendations related to immigrants, criminal groups and stray animals. Moreover, a crucial aspect of the initiative is to reduce the population density in Istanbul in a bid to alleviate existing problems.

While Istanbul remains the central focus, the project's scope will extend to encompass other metropolitan cities at earthquake risks and haphazard urbanization challenges. The two-pronged approach aims to mitigate escalating issues in major cities, including earthquake preparedness, urban transformation, traffic congestion and high rental rates, while simultaneously activating the potential of Anatolian cities as attractive centers for development.

One of the primary target groups for the project is retirees who temporarily relocate to their hometowns during the spring months, spending half of the year there. Efforts are underway to explore ways to encourage these individuals, along with other groups such as the young working population, to permanently move away from the bustling city life, thereby contributing to a balanced distribution of the population.

In anticipation of swift reverse migration, public services in Anatolian cities will undergo restructuring, encompassing health care, education and various amenities. The expansion of hospitals, schools and essential personnel will be undertaken to accommodate the expected influx of inhabitants. Additionally, new alternatives will be introduced for public employees seeking to avoid residing in overcrowded metropolitan areas.

The project is set to receive a presentation in the coming days, wherein President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be briefed on the preparations. With his guidance, the final form of the initiative will take shape and be put into practice. The AK Party's Research and Development (R&D) Presidency has already conducted a comprehensive public opinion survey, analyzing the Istanbul electorate's profiles. This research aims to create a road map addressing various aspects, from selecting candidates for Istanbul to planning effective public service campaign activities.

With a concerted effort from all ministries, working in seamless coordination, the ambitious project seeks to offer viable solutions to the mounting challenges posed by metropolitan cities. The endeavor holds the promise of reinvigorating Anatolian regions as hubs of development, ensuring balanced growth and easing burdens faced by bustling urban centers across the nation.