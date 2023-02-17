Turkish citizens of Armenian origin living in a village in Hatay province asked authorities to divert aid sent to them to needier regions, after receiving enough for themselves, a report said Friday.

Although luckily no lives were lost as a result of the last week's quakes, the village of Vakıflı in the Samandağ district, population 130, saw some 30 residents flee the region for Istanbul out of fear following aftershocks.

Berc Kartun, the village head of Vakıflı, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that locals experienced great fear after the Feb. 6 quakes and shied away from entering their homes due to follow-up shocks.

Locals stay in the covered area of ​​a cafe in Vakıflı village. (AA Photo)

Thanks to a passenger bus, organized by the Istanbul-based Armenian patriarchate, around 45 people — 30 locals and 15 others from nearby Iskenderun — left the area.

Saying that aid has poured into the village since the first day after the quakes, Kartun thanked all those who gave so generously. "Honestly, I didn't expect that much. Good job, we have many benefactors in Türkiye."

Also praising officials for their efforts to help quake victims, he said: "They ask if we need anything more. So we're very good, we don't need anything (more).

"They called us from everywhere, from municipalities, from the Turkish Red Crescent to help," he added. Kartun said they turned this aid down, saying: "Give (it) to those in need, we've got enough."

"There's no point in hoarding, it's better if it reaches those who need it. We have enough supplies for about a month right now," he added.

Kartun said he hopes Türkiye's southernmost Hatay, also known as the "city of civilizations," where people from all nationalities live in brotherhood, will return to its former glory as soon as possible.

Explaining that locals stay in the covered area of ​​a cafe in the village, Kartun said: "We gathered all our friends there. They don't eat or drink at home. We set up our own kitchen here, we cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner ourselves with the supplies from the donations."

Ohannes Keskin, another local, also expressed his gratitude to the village's benefactors, calling the aid given to Vakıflı "incredible."