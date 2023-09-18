All missing crew members of a firefighter helicopter engaged in rescue operations in the western province of Izmir's Menderes district that crashed into Tahtalı Dam have been recovered.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, who arrived at the scene, reported that one of the four personnel on the helicopter had been rescued while the rest of the three members' bodies had been recovered. The saved individual was identified as a Kyrgyz national, while the remaining crew members comprised two Kyrgyz and one Turkish national. Fortunately, the rescued crew member was reported to be in stable condition.

The incident unfolded when a massive fire broke out in a wooded area within the Tahtalı Dam basin on Sept. 16. A rapid response involving ground and aerial assets was immediately initiated to contain the spreading blaze.

A force of nine aircraft, 20 helicopters, 54 water tankers, 20 water supply vehicles, 10 heavy-duty machines and around 500 personnel joined forces to battle the flames. As nightfall descended, three night-vision-equipped helicopters provided aerial support to gain the upper hand over the wildfire.

However, at approximately 11:53 p.m. local time, contact with one of the helicopters was lost while it was engaged in a water retrieval operation from Tahtalı dam.

An investigation into the incident later confirmed that the night-fight helicopter had crashed into the dam.

Throughout the night, exhaustive efforts were made by the gendarmerie, police, coast guard and fire brigade underwater search and rescue teams to pinpoint the exact location of the submerged helicopter wreckage. As dawn broke, aerial support from additional helicopters further augmented the search and rescue operation.