Countries adopt 46 decisions on climate finance, adaptation and carbon markets, while Türkiye secures more than $26 billion in investment and financing

Türkiye secured more than $26 billion in investment and financing at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, where countries adopted 46 decisions covering climate finance, adaptation, a just transition and carbon markets, despite failing to reach consensus on an overarching political declaration.

The conference, which Türkiye hosted as its largest international event to date, brought together more than 120,000 delegates from 196 countries and over 1 million visitors.

Although parties failed to agree on a cover decision intended to outline the summit's overall political outcomes, they adopted 46 decisions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

The outcome highlights the ability of countries to advance specific areas of climate cooperation even as differences persist over broader political commitments.

Türkiye signed agreements covering more than $26 billion in investments and financing through 10 agreements with countries and international financial institutions. These included a memorandum of understanding with China worth approximately $15 billion in renewable energy and financing agreements totaling $5.1 billion with international development banks.

Ankara also agreed with Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation on electricity projects and reached an understanding with Canada on initiatives involving new energy technologies.

Climate finance, adaptation

Among the key outcomes was an agreement on transferring the Adaptation Fund from the Kyoto Protocol framework to the Paris Agreement, resolving a long-standing disagreement among parties.

Countries agreed on a new governance structure for the fund while maintaining a majority for developing countries on its 17-member board.

They also adopted a road map for implementing the Belem Adaptation Indicators, which are intended to measure progress toward global adaptation goals. The agreement includes plans for a technical task force and a timetable for countries to test the indicators.

Parties further agreed to establish an implementation platform to help least developed countries carry out their national adaptation plans.

On climate finance, countries agreed on the implementation framework for the 2027-2028 period under the two-year work program established pursuant to Article 9 of the Paris Agreement, which addresses financial support for developing countries.

Parties also noted that the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage had received 176 funding requests totaling $2.8 billion from 119 developing countries.

Countries agreed to clarify the institutional framework of the Just Transition Mechanism and bring it into operation in stages, setting a timetable for it to become operational in 2027. The Just Transition Work Programme was extended by three years.

The conference also produced decisions on international cooperation and carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, alongside the announcement of an Electrification Implementation Package.

The package forms part of broader efforts to expand electrification and accelerate the transition toward lower-emission energy systems.

Philanthropic organizations also announced $480 million in funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Record participation

The Blue Zone, where official negotiations took place under U.N. supervision, recorded 124,611 registered participants, the highest number in COP history.

The Green Zone, which showcased Türkiye's environmental and urban development initiatives, including its Zero Waste Movement and reconstruction efforts, welcomed more than 1 million visitors.

Approximately 2,000 representatives of civil society organizations and local administrations attended the conference, which was covered by 3,645 media representatives.

The conference also involved 26,000 personnel, while 50,000 law enforcement personnel were deployed to protect delegations, participants and visitors. No public order incidents were reported during the event.

Unresolved issues carry over to COP32

Despite the agreements, countries failed to reach consensus on the cover decision intended to serve as the conference's overarching political outcome.

Under the U.N. climate framework, decisions are generally adopted by consensus. However, the failure to agree on a cover decision does not invalidate previously adopted decisions or the Paris Agreement, and countries can still approve individual agenda items independently.

Some unresolved negotiations are expected to continue at COP32, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, from Nov. 8-19, 2027.

Disagreements over major climate issues have also persisted at previous summits. At COP25 in Madrid in 2019, countries failed to agree on carbon market rules despite extended negotiations, reaching an agreement only at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.

At COP29 in Baku in 2024, developing countries criticized the annual $300 billion climate finance target as insufficient, while negotiations on the UAE Dialogue, intended to follow up on the global stocktake, remained unresolved.

At COP30 in Belem, Brazil, in 2025, countries failed to establish a binding road map for transitioning away from fossil fuels. The final cover decision did not mention fossil fuels, although the COP30 presidency subsequently announced separate road maps on transitioning away from fossil fuels and combating deforestation.

The unresolved issues at COP31 are therefore set to remain part of the international climate negotiations as countries prepare for the next summit in Ethiopia.