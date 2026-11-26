Reports released by United Nations agencies during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, have highlighted the accelerating climate crisis, warning that progress in global climate action remains insufficient despite advances in renewable energy, early warning systems and environmental monitoring.

The reports, published by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), examined climate trends, disaster preparedness, ecosystem restoration and the challenges facing farmers and rural communities.

A report titled “2026 Yearbook of Global Climate Action,” released by the UNFCCC on Nov. 9, the first day of COP31, found that 44 of 96 global socioeconomic indicators showed progress, while 19 showed no progress. Data were insufficient for the remaining 33 indicators.

Renewable energy accounted for 33.8% of global electricity generation in 2025, surpassing coal at 33%. Electric vehicles also represented 25% of passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales that year.

However, food loss and climate resilience remained major challenges, with 13% of global food production lost, according to the report.

The WMO’s updated “State of the Global Climate” report, also released on Nov. 9, warned that 2015-2026 was the warmest 12-year period on record.

Global average temperatures between January and September 2026 stood approximately 1.47 degrees Celsius (2.65 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, with the year expected to rank among the four warmest on record.

The report also warned that El Nino, a climate pattern developing in the Pacific Ocean, could reach very strong levels toward the end of the year, potentially contributing to a new global temperature record in 2027.

Ocean temperatures set an annual record for the 10th consecutive year in 2026, while global mean sea levels reached their highest level since satellite records began in 1993.

Atmospheric concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases also reached record levels. Compared with preindustrial levels, carbon dioxide concentrations increased by 53%, methane by 167% and nitrous oxide by 26%.

The report highlighted the deadly consequences of extreme weather, noting that heat waves across Europe during the summer killed more than 30,000 people, while a glacial collapse and subsequent flooding in Nepal claimed 1,356 lives.

A joint report by the UNDRR and WMO, released on Nov. 11, found that 136 countries had multi-hazard early warning systems in 2026, up from 56 in 2015, an increase of 143%.

Despite this progress, significant gaps remained, particularly in countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The report emphasized the effectiveness of early warning systems in reducing disaster risks. Countries with advanced systems recorded disaster-related mortality rates 6.1 times lower than those with limited or moderately developed systems. The number of people affected by disasters was also 3.2 times lower.

A report by WIPO titled “Green Technology Book – Solutions for Restoring Ecosystems Affected by Climate Change” examined the funding required to restore ecosystems and the role of emerging technologies in monitoring environmental changes.

The report estimated that global ecosystem restoration would require $296 billion in annual investment by 2030, compared with current annual financing of approximately $64 billion to $133 billion. Around three-quarters of existing funding came from the public sector.

It highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence, machine learning, satellite imaging, remote sensing, unmanned aerial vehicles and lidar and radar systems in monitoring forests, wildlife movements, coral reef bleaching, glacier melt and changes in wetlands.

These technologies can help improve environmental monitoring and support efforts to assess ecosystem damage and restoration needs.

A report released by the FAO on Nov. 10, the second day of COP31, warned that farmers and rural communities were approaching the limits of their ability to adapt as climate change intensified.

Titled “Social Protection and the Limits of Climate Change Adaptation,” the report said agricultural production was becoming unsustainable in some areas, leaving farmers increasingly exposed to debt, poverty and migration.

Small-scale producers faced particular challenges because of limited access to alternative income sources and social protection.

The report stressed that climate adaptation policies alone would not be sufficient to address these pressures. It called for social protection systems to play a greater role in helping vulnerable farmers and rural communities cope with the growing impacts of climate change.