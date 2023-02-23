Countries around the world continue to support Türkiye and earthquake survivors in the post-disaster period, by sending humanitarian and medical aid, providing health services at field hospitals, and more.

Nineteen countries have set up 22 field hospitals in southern Türkiye which was jolted by two strong earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 90,015 tents, 167 living containers and 999 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Türkiye with the coordination of foreign representatives, it wrote on Twitter.

As a part of aid in kind, 1,344,234 blankets, 196,538 sleeping bags, 74,750 beds, 26,622 generators, 5,722 tons of clothing, 3,065 tons of hygienic medical supplies and 5,678 tons of food reached Türkiye, it said.

Meanwhile, the European Union said it would hold a donor's conference next month for quake survivors in Türkiye and Syria.

The conference, which is expected to be held in Brussels in March, is going to be an "unprecedented effort from the international community to help and to chip in substantially" to Türkiye's reconstruction efforts in the wake of deadly earthquakes earlier this month, said the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement.

"We also see through the side of our member states that they also want to provide bilateral support," he said and called for global support.

"We are reaching out to our international financial institution partners to mobilize them as well and in that we're also reaching out to our bank, the European investment bank, to come around and help us," he added.

Indonesia stands by Türkiye, Turkish people in this hour of need: Minister

Indonesia stands by Türkiye and the Turkish people in this hour of need said an Indonesian minister on Wednesday during a visit to quake-hit southernmost Hatay province.

"We are together with them and what they (Turkish people) feel is also (what) we feel," Indonesia's Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Muhadjir Effendy told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Effendy said the disaster will make Türkiye and its people come out stronger, and urged all international organizations to extend the necessary help to victims of the seismic catastrophe since "it's about humanity."

The minister also handed over the fourth batch of humanitarian aid supplies from Indonesia to the Turkish people.

According to Effendy, Indonesia has deployed in Türkiye its largest humanitarian mission to a country in its history, involving more than 250 personnel, five humanitarian flights, more than 110 tons of humanitarian goods, 50 containers of instant food supply, one field hospital and two public kitchens serving 24 hours a day.

Djibouti sends medical supplies to quake-hit Türkiye

Djibouti on Wednesday sent medical supplies to Türkiye in the wake of twin earthquakes that shook the country earlier this month.

Medical equipment, medicines, blankets and heaters provided by companies in Djibouti as well as medical devices donated by Djibouti‘s Health Ministry were sent to Türkiye with the initiatives of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Djibouti Program Coordination Office.

Previously Djibouti had donated $1 million in cash to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) as well as shelter, hygiene and medical supplies for the earthquake victims in southern Türkiye.

At least 43,556 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6. Tens of thousands of others were injured.