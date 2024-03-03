The vibrant metropolis of Istanbul, long hailed as the educational hub of Türkiye, is facing a concerning trend as student preference for pursuing higher education in the city sees a notable decline.

The shift in attitude is attributed to a myriad of factors, including mounting apprehension over seismic activity, overcrowding and the soaring cost of living.

Boasting a staggering 1.5 million university students spread across 60 higher education institutions, Istanbul has held a prestigious status as the educational epicenter of Türkiye. However, recent years have witnessed a palpable wane in the allure of the city for prospective students, with several pressing concerns cited as deterrents.

According to the information provided by educator Salim Ünsal, although the number of quotas in Istanbul universities increased from 169,000 to 180,000 in the 2023 Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) compared to the previous year, the number of preferences made decreased a whopping 25.5%.

Stating that there are many factors in the change in preference tendencies, Ünsal said: "The number of preferences decreased the most in universities in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya. We think that this is due to the difficult living conditions in metropolitan areas."

Ünsal highlighted that the most important issue preventing the flow to Istanbul is the economy and housing problem.

"The expected Marmara earthquake and the security problem created by the migrant density is also among the reasons for fleeing from Istanbul," he added.

A report prepared by Çelikel Education Foundation, "Being a University Student in Istanbul," found that the average monthly housing cost is TL 6,000 ($191) with the majority of students not satisfied with where they live.

Around 35% of students live in state dormitories, while 11.06% live in private dormitories, 33.5% live in family houses and 7.87% rent with roommates, according to the report.

Furthermore, the report showed that the average monthly cost for food is TL 3,250, and that of the socialization cost of a student is TL 2,130.

Students, whose monthly expenditures exceed TL10,000, cut costs by preferring the university table for meals, coffee in their own thermos, second-hand for clothing and books, and campuses and houses for socializing.

Some students work part-time jobs to fund their study and living expenses. However, five out of 10 working students state that their working life negatively affects their education and social life, the report pointed out.