Turkish students continue to achieve strong results in international mathematics competitions, but ensuring that their talents contribute to the country's scientific and economic development remains a key policy challenge, according to a new report by the Turkish think tank Enstitü Sosyal, or Institute Social.

The report, titled “Talent Management in Education,” examines the career paths of international mathematics olympiad medalists and proposes a range of measures to strengthen opportunities for gifted young people in Türkiye, from education to employment.

The report found that 64% of Turkish mathematics olympiad medalists live abroad, compared with a global average of 46%. The figures stand at 80% in Romania, 70% in Greece and 68% in China, while the rates are 26% in Germany, 20% in France and 6% in the U.S.

It also highlighted differences in the subsequent academic output of medalists from developing and developed countries. Those from developing countries publish 34% fewer scientific papers and receive 56% fewer citations, pointing to the importance of research infrastructure, academic resources and professional opportunities in supporting young talent.

A 10-year study of mathematics olympiad medalists worldwide found that 64% pursued university studies in mathematics, while 22% chose computer science and electronics.

About 61% went on to earn doctoral degrees, and 39% pursued academic careers. Among those working outside academia, software accounted for 53% of employment.

The report said expanding career options could help gifted students apply their skills across a wider range of scientific and professional fields.

Among its recommendations, the report proposes establishing a High Council for Talent Management under the presidency, introducing dedicated university quotas for gifted students and creating employment opportunities suited to their abilities.

It also calls for monitoring medalists' academic and professional progress, introducing career counseling at the middle-school level and expanding gifted students' access to university laboratories and research resources.

Türkiye has continued to build its record in international mathematics competitions. According to official International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) figures, the country won 56 medals over the past decade, including eight gold, 23 silver and 25 bronze.

Since first participating in 1978, Türkiye has collected 203 IMO medals: 25 gold, 80 silver and 98 bronze.

In 2026, all six students representing Türkiye at the 67th IMO in China won medals at the competition, which brought together 666 participants from 117 countries.

Türkiye also finished first as a team at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Greece. Alongside its performances at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad and the Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad, the country won a total of 22 medals across four major international mathematics competitions this year.