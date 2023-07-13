Millions of students across the country rushed to enroll in their desired schools as summer break is nearing its end and institutions have announced the results of entrance examinations and dates of pre-registration.

On July 6-7, schools announced the list of students whose enrollment applications were accepted, along with a list of substitute students.

On July 11, the second and final enrollment period started and was completed on the same day. Schools placed students in vacant quotas remnant from the pre-registration applications.

Due to the high demand for private schools, quotas of most schools were filled during the pre-registration period.

The registration period for public high schools, where students are placed as per their examination scores and nationwide rankings, will be finalized on July 19.

During the high school registration period, families and students include criteria such as foreign language classes, teaching staff, examination scores and whether the school campus has facilities for extra-curricular activities.

Meanwhile, school boards aim to recruit the most successful students, offering comprehensive scholarships to students hailing from lower economic backgrounds.

Among the public high schools that offer all kinds of support to high-achieving students, there are also ones that provide future job opportunities.

Several foundations, such as the Turkish Education Foundation, Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, Kızılay and the Association for Supporting Contemporary Life, also provide scholarship support to high school students.