Türkiye’s teacher workforce has grown from 12,266 in the early years of the republic to more than 1.17 million in the 2025-2026 academic year, reflecting the expansion of the country’s education system and changes in teacher training and recruitment.

According to data from the Education Ministry (MEB) ahead of Nov. 24 Teachers’ Day, a total of 1,170,320 teachers work in public and private formal education institutions across Türkiye.

Of these, 1,025,739 work in public institutions, while 144,581 are employed by private schools.

Women account for 723,970 of the total, or 61.9%, while 446,350 teachers, or 38.1%, are men.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated in Türkiye on Nov. 24, marking the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk receiving the title of head teacher of the Nation’s Schools in 1928.

The title was formally established with the publication of the Nation’s Schools Directive on Nov. 24, 1928. In 1981, the year marking the 100th anniversary of Atatürk’s birth, Nov. 24 was designated as Teachers’ Day, with annual events organized to recognize the role of teachers in society.

In many other countries, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on Oct. 5 as part of World Teachers’ Day, established by UNESCO in 1994.

The expansion of Türkiye’s teacher workforce has been driven by the spread of educational institutions and successive recruitment campaigns.

The number of teachers rose from 12,266 in the 1923-1924 academic year to 540,433 in 2002-2003.

According to the MEB’s report titled “Education in Türkiye,” more than 836,000 permanent and contract teachers were appointed between 2003 and 2026.

The growing workforce has also contributed to a decline in the number of students per teacher.

In primary education, the ratio fell from 28 students per teacher in 2002-2003 to 15 in 2024-2025. In secondary education, the figure declined from 18 to 11 over the same period.

For the 2025-2026 academic year, the number of students per teacher stood at 17 in primary schools, 13 in middle schools and 12 in secondary education.

The number of classrooms also increased, rising from 753,571 in 2024-2025 to approximately 770,000 in the current academic year.

Türkiye’s teacher training system has undergone several changes since the founding of the republic, moving from teacher-training schools to university-based education faculties and newer professional development programs.

Village Institutes, established in 1940 to help meet the need for teachers in rural areas, played a significant role in the country’s teacher-training history. They were merged with primary teacher-training schools in 1954.

In 1982, institutions responsible for training teachers were transferred to universities, bringing education faculties to the forefront of teacher preparation.

More recently, the government introduced further measures to restructure teacher training and support professional development.

The Teaching Profession Law, adopted in 2024, established the National Education Academy to reorganize the preparation process for teacher candidates and support the professional development of serving teachers.

Career advancement arrangements for specialist teachers and head teachers also remain in place as part of the profession’s career structure.