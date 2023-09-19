The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) on Tuesday introduced a significant revision in tuition fee regulations, announcing that students who extend their education beyond the standard period at foundational higher education institutions will now be charged on a per-course or per-semester basis for a repeat in coursework rather than an annual fee.

In a recent statement, YÖK underlined that, as per Higher Education Law No. 2547, the educational and training fees applicable to students in foundational higher education institutions are determined by the respective board of trustees. However, the statement clarified that the General Assembly of Higher Education has decided not to impose any additional semester or annual fees for high school courses that students must retake after progressing to the next academic year.

The decision to revise the fee structure was prompted after complaints received by YÖK from students who extended their study periods. These students had raised concerns about being charged an annual fee for courses they needed to retake. In response, the General Assembly of Higher Education has determined that, in cases where a student either repeats a semester or exceeds the standard education period, the fees will be based solely on the course or semester requiring repetition. The fee, regardless of the circumstances, will not exceed the amount calculated per course or credit mandated for that particular semester.

The statement also emphasized that YÖK will closely monitor compliance with this decision by all foundational higher education institutions during the initial audit period to ensure consistent and equitable implementation. This policy change aims to provide students with a more flexible and fair approach to tuition fees, aligning with the evolving needs and circumstances of those pursuing higher education in foundational institutions.