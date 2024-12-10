On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, first lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized that the right to life, one of humanity's most fundamental rights, is in the grip of ruthless annihilation in Gaza. "Let us transform our collective power into effective action and grow the hope that will dispel the darkness together. Let us restore the true purpose of World Human Rights Day. Otherwise, today will be etched into human history as a shameful record," she urged.

In a post shared on her social media account, Emine Erdoğan highlighted that it has been 410 days since the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) referred to Gaza as a "children's cemetery" and that today marks the 431st day of genocide.

She further pointed out that the definition of "human," which is protected under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and many international conventions, only applies to those within the boundaries defined by the West. Erdoğan added: "The most fundamental right of humanity, the right to life, is in the grip of a merciless extinction in Gaza. In this system, where the innocent are cruelly killed, the concepts of rights and justice have also turned into hollow words. For human rights are not just meaningful on paper but must find meaning in our actions, our stance and our voice. Let us transform our collective power into effective action and grow the hope that will dispel the darkness together. Let us restore World Human Rights Day to its true purpose. Otherwise, today will be etched into human history as a shameful record."