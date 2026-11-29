Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to households across the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In a message shared on her NSosyal account, Erdoğan said Palestinians longed to live freely in their homeland and raise their children in peace, stressing that the international community must support their aspirations.

“The Palestinian people's longing is to live freely in their own homeland and raise their children in peace,” she said.

Erdoğan added that standing in solidarity with Palestinians also meant addressing the plight of families in Gaza who were waiting to return to their homes.

“As Türkiye, we stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to stand by them until justice prevails,” she said.

Reiterating Türkiye's call to the international community, Erdoğan said a permanent cease-fire must be established in Gaza, humanitarian assistance must reach every household immediately, and Palestinians must finally attain peace and prosperity.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed annually on Nov. 29 to highlight Palestinian rights and the ongoing efforts to achieve a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.