Tickets for the new season of the Touristic Erzurum-Kars Express have gone on sale, with services set to begin Dec. 26, offering passengers a chance to explore eastern Türkiye's winter landscapes by rail.

The seasonal services will run until Feb. 7, 2027, with tickets available through the e-ticketing system of Türkiye's state railway operator, TCDD Taşımacılık, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Sunday.

The train will operate on weekends, with 14 services planned between Erzurum and Kars, in eastern Türkiye.

Departures from Erzurum to Kars are scheduled for Saturdays, Dec. 26 and Feb. 6, 2027, at 1:25 p.m. local time.

Return services from Kars to Erzurum will depart on Sundays, Dec. 27 and Feb. 7, 2027, at 9:30 a.m.

Uraloğlu said the train aimed to offer passengers a memorable journey through eastern Türkiye's winter scenery while contributing to tourism activity in the region.

The service first began operating in 2023 and has carried 14,550 passengers since its launch, the minister said.

He added that the new season would continue to provide travelers with an opportunity to discover the region's natural beauty by rail while supporting local tourism.