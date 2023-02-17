Geology experts and academicians are preparing a comprehensive report after their investigations and determinations of the earthquakes, the surface deformations, gravity-related events observed in the region and geological changes that occurred after the deadly disasters.

Under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the team comprising of Afyon Kocatepe University Earthquake Application and Research Center Director professor Çağlar Özkaymak, Dokuz Eylül University Earthquake Research and Application Center Director professor Hasan Sözbilir and Osmangazi University Geological Engineering Department professor Volkan Karabacak examined the surface deformations observed in the region after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes – which are described as the "disaster of the century."

"The ruptures occur at the acceptance scale with these earthquakes. The first earthquake caused hundreds of kilometers of fractures between Hatay, Adıyaman and Malatya. We mapped them and in our observations, we saw the movements of the Anatolian block. This is the deformation caused by the first shock of the earthquake, which is called the surface rupture," Özkaymak told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"In addition, there is a linear deformation between Antakya and Malatya at a distance of about 300 kilometers (186.4 miles), and there is a deformation that continues, jumping from time to time, with widths reaching 50 meters (164.04 feet) in places, and it advances by breaking the surface," he explained, adding that the surface throughout the region show the fault line has been damaged by the earthquake.

Pointing out the deformations and the effect of gravity, Özkaymak said: "Some of these rocks fall more easily because of earthquakes leading to landslides. This can cause large crevices and valleys to form as we saw in Antakya. These are landslides that generally move into the valley. Thousands of similar landslides occur in such powerful earthquakes."

Referring to the ground movements in Göksun Kuşkayası Mountain in Kahramanmaraş, Özkaymak explained: "We saw there that with the occurrence of the earthquakes and the aftershocks, the rocks in high areas fell down along the valley. There is an area that looks dark from afar, but when we went inside, we saw that there was no flow of volcanic lava but pollution. As stated earlier, this region is not a volcanic area anyway, it's a region of sedimentary rocks. The rocks add to pollution when they fall, appearing as volcanic activity."

Speaking about soil liquefaction, Özkaymak said: "If the groundwater level is high after the earthquake, the sandy material that adds up to the running water sediments in flat areas, such as the Amik Plain, rises with the decrease of friction and the ground behaves like a swamp. Underground sand comes to the surface with water. Underground water is up to 14 meters from the soil. This is a normal phenomenon that is often observed in areas such as the Amik Plain. Our fault is that we build our cities in alluvial regions, so the first two floors of the buildings are buried in the ground because the buildings we see have tipped over to the side."

Evaluating the increase in sea level in Iskenderun after the earthquake, Özkaymak noted that the earth's crust shook with the earthquake leading to a fluctuation in the waters in the region. This is a common situation after earthquakes, he said.

"There is nothing to panic about as the water levels will come to balance with time," he assured.

Maintaining that the fractures on the surface were actually the reflection of the fault, the professor highlighted: "At a distance of about 300 kilometers between Antakya and Malatya, there is a deformation that continues linearly from time to time, with widths reaching 50 meters in places. A fracture with linear continuity starts from Hatay Kırıkhan in the south, goes to Hassa, Islahiye, Nurdağı, Türkoğlu, then moves to Gölbaşı from the south of Kahramanmaraş, and then turns to Adıyaman Çelikhan."

"Surface fractures will disappear after a while with the effect of precipitation, but morphologically, they will continue to exist. In the surface fractures, the fault progresses with fringes. We can clearly observe it in the Nurdağı part, in Fevzipaşa. It is linear in the Pazarcık region but fringed in some places. It is the geometry of the fault," he explained.

Özkaymak also drew attention to the water sources located in the rocks or in the fractures underground: "Some water sources may cut off, some may increase the flow, some waters may mix with the hot waters coming from underground and get warmer, or the existing hot waters may mix with cold waters. The chemical properties of the waters may change over time."

However, the occurrence of such events is normal. "It will be stabilized within a few weeks, it is not something to cause panic. It is a normal situation that is often observed after earthquakes," he added.