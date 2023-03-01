The number of applications for the foster family program launched shortly after the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that devastated the southeastern region of Türkiye and left close to 2 million people homeless has started to rise, especially in some provinces such Kırıklareli and Siirt where many people showed the interest in joining the campaign by the Ministry of Family and Social Services.

The ministry that issued the statements regarding the process on several occasions has said that children who survived the earthquake and lost their families are taken under the protection and care of the ministry, and all their needs are met.

Some 896 people in the country's northwestern province of Kırklareli have applied to participate in the foster family program so far after the devastating earthquakes affected 11 provinces, according to the information received from the Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services. Apart from that, 152 people applied to adopt children, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

Ömer Faruk Ergün, a provincial director under the Ministry of Family and Social Services in Siirt, on the other hand, told reporters that 802 people in Siirt applied to be foster families for unaccompanied children after the earthquakes.

Emphasizing that the number of applications for foster families has greatly increased since the disaster, Ergün said that the process continues. Applications can be made via the e-Government platform.

Stating that there is a high demand in Siirt to be a foster family for unaccompanied children after the earthquake, Ergün said: "The number of applications, which was low in the past years, increased to 802 in the last 20 days with the earthquakes and the demand is increasing day by day. Therefore, we plan to hold a comprehensive seminar on how to become a foster family in the institution building in March. We expect the participation of all citizens."

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık on Wednesday reiterated that as the ministry, they are continuing the coordination of care and identification of children in the earthquake areas, including those receiving treatment in health institutions. The ministry has also reunited ''between 1,800 and 1,900 with their families after the earthquakes.'' "This is the only thing that makes us feel the happiest in this process, in these sad times," she said.

She also pointed out that citizens are compassionate about unaccompanied children. ''There were around 660 foster family applications from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 28, there were nearly 350,000 applications for those who wanted to be foster families," the minister said.